The operator of the German stock exchange could be the next to launch a bitcoin futures after their success on the Chicago exchange.
A spokesperson for Deutsche Boerse told German media: "We are thinking about futures, with which private investors and institutional investors can protect existing investments in bitcoin or set for falling prices of the cyber currency."
Such a move - which would signal the first cryptocurrency futures contracts in Europe - would be months away, according to the report.
Read more: Bitcoin more popular investment than shares and bonds for millennials
Demand for Cboe Global Markets' bitcoin futures which launched earlier this week spurred a surge in the cryptocurrency while its website buckled under the interest.
CME Group is expected to launch the contracts next week while New York's Nasdaq is considering such plans too.
Bitcoin has boomed this year and is currently trading at $16,688.10 at pixel time.