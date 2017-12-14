Thursday 14 December 2017 12:16pm

Bitcoin futures being considered by Deutsche Boerse after Chicago success

 
Lynsey Barber
The future might hold bitcoin for the German exchange (Source: Getty)

The operator of the German stock exchange could be the next to launch a bitcoin futures after their success on the Chicago exchange.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Boerse told German media: "We are thinking about futures, with which private investors and institutional investors can protect existing investments in bitcoin or set for falling prices of the cyber currency."

Such a move - which would signal the first cryptocurrency futures contracts in Europe - would be months away, according to the report.

Demand for Cboe Global Markets' bitcoin futures which launched earlier this week spurred a surge in the cryptocurrency while its website buckled under the interest.

CME Group is expected to launch the contracts next week while New York's Nasdaq is considering such plans too.

Bitcoin has boomed this year and is currently trading at $16,688.10 at pixel time.

