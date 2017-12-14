Teva Pharmaceutical to cut 14,000 jobs over next two years

Caitlin Morrison

Teva Pharmaceutical is to cut 14,000 jobs over next two years, Reuters has reported.

Reports had emerged yesterday of concerns that the generics maker was planning to cut half its workforce in Israel.

Today, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported it is expected that the layoffs will include nearly half of Teva's 6,800 Israeli employees.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.