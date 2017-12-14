Alys Key

Disney has officially announced a $52bn (£38.7bn) deal to take over assets of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Fox.

In a seismic shift for the industry, many of the assets which Murdoch has spent over six decades building up will come under Disney ownership.

The acquisition includes 21st Century Fox's film and TV studios, and cable networks. It also brings the rights to the X-Men, Avatar, and The Simpsons under the Disney umbrella.

It does not include The Times and The Sun parent News Corp, which is listed separately. The Murdochs also retain control of the Fox broadcast network, including Fox News and Fox Sports.

It is expected that 21st Century Fox's ongoing bid to acquire the full shareholding of Sky will now be inherited by Disney. The acquisition has been under scrutiny from the CMA, but will now likely need to be reviewed in light of new ownership.

Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will now receive 0.27 Disney shares for each share they hold, giving Murdoch and his family a holing of less than five per cent in the enlarged family.

Disney CEO said: “We’re honored and grateful that Rupert Murdoch has entrusted us with the future of businesses he spent a lifetime building, and we’re excited about this extraordinary opportunity to significantly increase our portfolio of well-loved franchises and branded content to greatly enhance our growing direct-to-consumer offerings."

Iger has no confirmed he will stay on as chairman and CEO through to the end of 2021 in order to oversee the integration of the two businesses.