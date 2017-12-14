Emma Haslett

Millennials renting in London will have shelled out more than £270,000 by the time they buy a home, according to shocking new research.

Those renting an average-sized home in the capital who began their tenancies at age 21 will have spent £273,210 by the time they buy a home at age 32, Landbay's National Rental Survey has found.

Meanwhile, those renting outside the capital will spend a cool £110,830 before they climb the first rung on the property ladder.

For the 41 per cent of millennials who believe they will never own a home, expenditure on rent will hit £2.6m over the course of their lifetimes if they stay in the capital, or £1.1m outside London.

London drags the UK lower

There was some good news for renters in the capital: the survey found falling London rents dragged the UK average into negative territory last month.

Rents in the capital dropped 0.83 per cent in November, compared with a 1.27 per cent growth across the rest of the UK. That pushed rents for the whole of the country down 0.01 per cent.

The dip marked the 18th month of contractions in the capital - although London rents averaged £1,871, 2.5 times higher than the rest of the UK.

“While younger people have always been overrepresented in the private rented sector, over the last decade there has been a marked increase in the proportion of younger households relying on the buy to let market," said John Goodall, chief executive of Landbay.

