Caitlin Morrison

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice in London and large parts of the rest of the UK for today and tomorrow, Friday 15 December.

Ice will be a hazard in places through this period, the weather forecasting service said. This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet & snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply.

Through the rest of Thursday daytime, ice and snow will be mostly found over higher ground but with possible local accumulations of snow at lower levels from more prolonged showers affecting the central belt of Scotland, along with Dumfries & Galloway and Borders.

As a consequence, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely. There may also be travel disruption from ice or snow in some places, most likely across parts of Scotland and higher ground elsewhere.

"Cold, showery weather remains across the UK for the rest of the week. Ice will be the most widespread hazard, especially overnight and particularly on untreated surfaces, or where heavy showers wash grit or salt off roads," said the Met Office's chief forecaster.

Most of the snow accumulations are expected to occur above 150m where two to six cm is likely in places. However, one to two cm is possible at low levels very locally where heavier wintry showers occur.