Here's why shares in FTSE 250-listed Capita have fallen 14 per cent

Emma Haslett

Shares in FTSE 250-listed outsourcing giant Capita fell more than 14 per cent in morning trading after it warned of a subdued market.

In an update this morning, the company said although trading had been in line with expectations, the market for outsourcing contracts had remained subdued throughout 2017.

While it said it it had secured contracts worth £471m in the year to date and improved profitability in its public services partnerships arm, it added that an expected contribution of £22m from the Defence Infrastructure Organisation won't be repeated next year.

The company also expects to record a "number" of asset impairments in 2017, including the recognition of goodwill impairment charges, which won't affect its future cash flow.

However, it said a restructuring programme announced in 2016, which includes reductions in overheads and sales of property assets, will net £57m by the end of next year, although it will incur charges of £18m this year.

"Over the course of next year, we will communicate the new programme to broaden the transformation of Capita," it said.

"This will include plans to focus the business and allocation of capital and resources on the markets which offer the best growth prospects; improve our cost competitiveness further; recharge our sales performance and, ultimately, demonstrate how we deliver value to all of our employees, customers and shareholders."

Shares were down 14 per cent, at 400.5 p, in mid-morning trading.