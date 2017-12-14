Catherine Neilan

David Davis has told MPs a no deal on Brexit is "massively less probable" after the agreement reached by the Prime Minister last week.

Answering questions in the Commons, the Brexit secretary added that his team was still planning for "all contingencies" and would continue to do so until a trade deal was secure - but indicated that, for now at least, some of the pressure was off.

"I think no deal has become massively less probable after the decisions of last Friday - and that’s a good thing because the best deal is a tariff free, non-tariff barrier-free arrangement," he said.

However when it comes to the domestic pressure, specifically over the EU Withdrawal Bill, Davis appeared to change approach.

Asked by shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer if the government would drop its own amendment over the inclusion of the date and time on the face of the bill. This comes up for debate next week, and Tory rebels including Dominic Grieve and Stephen Hammond have already indicated they will not toe the line.

Yesterday Theresa May had been categorical that she would not budge on the decision - but today Davis kicked the can down the road, saying it was a matter for next week.