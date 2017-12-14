Alys Key

Ocado posted a double-digit rise in revenue and orders per week for the 14 weeks to 3 December, as senior management brushed off suggestions that the company could become a takeover target.

The figures

Retail revenue was up 11.6 per cent to £373.8m, off the back of an 11.1 per cent increase in average orders per week to 280,000.

The value of an average shop remained relatively flat at £106.11.

Shares were up 1.58 per cent at 347p this morning.

Why it's interesting

Having signed a deal with French company Groupe Casino during the period to develop its online operations, Ocado stressed that there would be similar deals to come.

This is at a time when the grocery delivery market is hotting up. Following Amazon's acquisition of Wholefoods, industry experts have wondered if Ocado could be next on the shopping list for big players including Walmart, Amazon, and Morrisons. The company's share price is just over half what it was at a peak of 617p in February 2014.

Read more: The UK's answer to Amazon Fresh but for farmers markets is expanding

Chief financial officer Duncan Tatton-Brown brushed off these rumours in a call with City A.M. this morning, saying: "We're doing the best we can for our customers and for our employees and our shareholders and as long as we focus on that and we deliver the business for them we don't really worry about that."

He said the biggest challenge for Ocado now was capacity. Having overcome a shortage of new delivery drivers during the period, the company is still struggling to keep up with demand, meaning its Christmas period will not mark a massive increase in orders.

But a new fulfilment centre in Erith, South East London, will enable an additional 200,000 orders per week, the company confirmed today.

Read more: Here's how City analysts reacted to Ocado's fresh international deal

What Ocado said

Chief executive Tim Steiner said: "Building scale and capacity in the UK will support the sustainable growth of our retail business, enabling us to take further market share in online grocery, and we look forward to the coming year with confidence."