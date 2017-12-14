Petrofac says it's seen a "recovery" in new orders this year

Courtney Goldsmith

Petrofac welcomed a recovery in new orders over 2017, securing $5.2bn (£3.9bn) in new awards in the year to date, but it slashed its capital expenditure budget for the second time this year.

The company, which has been squeezed by weak demand due to low oil prices, said its order backlog stood at $10.3bn as of the end of November, reflecting a a recovery in new order intake offset by progress in its existing portfolio of projects.

In a trading update for the year to the end of December, Petrofac's trading was in line with expectations, but full-year capital expenditure is expected to be around $175m, down from a range of $200m to $250m previously.

Petrofac's net debt is expected to be around $850m at the end of December, down from $1bn.

Read more: Petrofac's shares jump as it wins yet another contract

"We continue to pursue a range of measures to deliver a sustainable reduction in net debt and strengthen our balance sheet. These include a relentless focus on operational excellence, reducing capital investment, rebasing our dividend and continuing to divest non-core assets," the company said.



Shares in the company dipped this morning after rising earlier in the week on the back of new contract wins. Petrofac's share price also edged higher after reports that it was mulling an exit from the North Sea over the weekend.

Today the firm said activity and order intake in its North Sea arm were low.

"We have seen a recovery in new order intake in 2017... Tendering activity remains high, we continue to maintain our bidding discipline in competitive markets and we have a healthy order backlog," said Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's chief executive.

"Our portfolio is in good shape, and we remain focused on project delivery and maintaining our cost competitiveness through operational excellence. This - together with measures we are taking to strengthen our balance sheet - positions us well."

Petrofac also announced chairman Rijnhard van Tets will step down after an 11-year tenure. He will be succeeded by current senior independent director Rene Medori.

Read more: Petrofac mulls a sale of its North Sea arm