Retail bonanza as Black Friday shoppers boost high streets

Consumer spending squeeze? What consumer spending squeeze? Retail sales jumped by more than expected in November, official figures have showed, as consumers defied forecasts to go on a spending bonanza.

Retail sales grew 1.6 per cent in the year to November, figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed this morning, compared with expectations of a rise of just 0.3 per cent. Excluding fuel, the rise was 1.5 per cent, more than three times the 0.4 per cent expected.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 1.1 per cent, compared with expectations of a 0.4 per cent rise.

The figures caused the pound to jump 0.3 per cent against the both dollar and the euro, to $1.3464 and €1.1386 respectively.

The ONS suggested Black Friday sales events were the biggest contributor to the uptick, with electrical household appliances making the largest contribution to the growth.

That led economists to suggest the rise in sales may be temporary: Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the surge does "not signal broader consumer strength".

"The official data are failing to fully adjust for the new seasonal pattern generated by Black Friday, which only gained traction in the UK three years ago," he said.

"In 2014, 2015 and 2016, the level of seasonally adjusted sales in November has been above its 12-month centred average. This strength has merely reflected people bringing forward purchases that they otherwise would have made in December or January to November, due to the discounts available on Black Friday.

"It won’t be possible to draw strong conclusions about the health of consumer spending over the festive period until January’s data are published in two months’ time."

Christmas boost

However, experts have predicted 2017 will be a strong year for Christmas shopping: yesterday Kantar Worldpanel said next Friday, 22 December, is likely to be the busiest Christmas shopping day ever recorded.

“Christmas day falls on a Monday this year – last time that happened, in 2006, the Friday before was the most popular day for grocery shopping that year," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at the company.

"Over Friday 22 and Saturday 23 December, we expect shoppers to part with an eye-watering £1.5 billion as they fill their trollies ahead of Christmas day.”

