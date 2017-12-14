Thursday 14 December 2017 8:51am

PZ Cussons warns of profits drop as UK and Nigeria weigh on sales

 
Alys Key
A September 7, 2009 photo illustration s
Cautious UK consumers are holding back on buying up personal care brands (Source: Getty)

PZ Cussons, the owner of personal care brands including Carex and Imperial Leather, has blamed difficult conditions in the UK and Nigeria for an anticipated drop in profits.

The consumer goods company warned this morning that profits for the first half would be around 10 per cent lower, primarily due to African and European markets.

Shares in the company slipped down 4.82 per cent in early trading.

The group repeated its previous complaint that shoppers in the UK are cautious due to inflation outstripping wage growth.

While beauty brands Sanctuary, St Tropez and Charles Worthington have performed well, the group is now putting its efforts into initiatives around core brands Imperial Leather, Carex, and especially shower gel brand Original Source.

The company has also launched a new offshoot of its Sanctuary brand which it hopes will woo millennials, called Sanctuary Being.

Trading was reported to be strong in other European markets and Asia, but in Africa the economic uncertainty in Nigeria has weighed on performance, especially in bulk milk.

