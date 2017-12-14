Caitlin Morrison

Sports Direct has reported increased group revenue in the 26 weeks to 29 October, but UK sports retail sales dipped and profits plunged 67 per cent.

The figures

Group revenue rose 4.7 per cent to £1.7bn from £1.6bn, despite UK sports retail revenue dropping by one per cent from £1.15bn to £1.14bn.

Underlying profit before tax went up 22.9 per cent to £88m from £71.6m, while reported pre-tax profit fell 67.3 per cent from £140.2m to £45.8m.

Shares were down more than six per cent in early trading.

Why it's interesting

Today's figures come one day after Sports Direct shareholders rejected an £11m payout proposed for chief executive Mike Ashley's brother. In an extraordinary general meeting yesterday, shareholders were asked to approve a payment to John Ashley. The company said John Ashley had given up a bonus that he would have received if he were treated the same as other Sports Direct executives. However, investors rejected the payment.

What Sports Direct said

Ashley said: "Our high street elevation strategy is currently delivering spectacular trading performance within our flagship stores. We intend to open between 10 and 20 new flagship stores next year.

"Whilst our reported profit before tax has been impacted by fair value adjustments and transitional factors such as the disposal of assets in 2017; our underlying profit before tax remains healthy. We will continue to invest for the long-term and our net debt has increased in line with management expectations."