Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on trains in and out of London Waterloo this morning, the fourth day of disruption so far this week.

Today's transport issues are caused by a track circuit failure at Vauxhall. Although all lines have now reopened, trains running through this station may be still be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 09:00.

"Yesterday morning, we received reports of a track circuit failure at Vauxhall station. A track circuit is the method that signallers use in order to detect the presence of trains on the track, and in this instance the track circuit was intermittently changing between showing the section as occupied and free," National Rail said.

"Whilst Network Rail engineers worked to investigate the issues and take corrective action, one of the lines heading away from London was blocked. The line was opened again yesterday afternoon, however it was determined that further work was required to enable the fault to be fully rectified, and the engineers have been working hard overnight to return the track to normal working order, and all lines have now reopened. Trains may still be subject to delays and short notice alterations as services return to normal."