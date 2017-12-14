The LSE needs to move on from the Xavier Rolet row

Christian May

Revolution can be civilised, as the ongoing dispute between activist investor Sir Chris Hohn and the London Stock Exchange demonstrates.

Hohn was infuriated by the LSE’s decision to remove Xavier Rolet as chief executive, and now seeks the scalp of its chairman Donald Brydon.

The action has played out through the exchange of letters, with occasional interventions from the sidelines – notably, the understated musings of Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who sided with Brydon. Ultimately, it will be resolved at a shareholder vote on Tuesday.

So far, so civilised.

But passions are high, and as far as shareholder circulars allow for it the LSE has been forthright in defending both its chairman and the decision to remove Rolet. As the shareholder meeting looms, investor groups have been weighing in.

Read more: Rolet’s legacy is bigger than this soap opera

Glass Lewis said removing Brydon would “destabilise” the search for a new chief executive and that Hohn had “failed to present a sufficiently compelling case” to ditch the chairman.

ISS also advised shareholders to vote against Hohn’s motion, and the Qatar Investment Authority, which holds 10 per cent of the LSE’s shares, announced earlier this week that it would back Brydon.

However, The Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) advised shareholders to abstain on the motion on the grounds that Brydon had presided over a “governance crisis” at one of the City’s most important institutions.

Read more: DEBATE: Has the row over Xavier Rolet’s departure damaged the LSE?

In its note, Pirc said “the [LSE] board’s mismanagement of the CEO succession strategy constitutes a major failure of board leadership...and reflects badly on the role of the chairman.” They make a valid point, and echo the views of governance experts at the Institute of Directors who also raised concerns about Brydon’s handling of the situation.

While Brydon is likely to survive the vote, and has announced that he will not seek re-election in two years, the saga has weakened the LSE at a critical time. Its fundamentals remain strong, having topped the European listing rankings this year and with a pipeline of IPOs on the horizon.

The LSE’s reputation is one of its major assets (for which it can thank Rolet) but reputations are fragile, and 2018 must be the year in which the LSE’s leadership rediscovers its confidence, stability and purpose.