The government has suffered its first defeat over the EU Withdrawal Bill, as MPs voted in support of Dominic Grieve's amendment seeking a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.

It was not clear until the final minutes which way the vote - over an amendment to clause nine - would go, with both sides making representations to keep wavering MPs onside.

Grieve had nailed his colours to the mast during the course of the debate. "There is a time for everybody to stand up and be counted," he said.

Earlier on in the day, Theresa May had personally sought to reassure those concerned that they would receive a vote on the deal once it was agreed with Brussels, but said she would not support Grieve's amendment as it threatened the "orderly and smooth exit from the European Union that we wish to have". Brexit secretary David Davis and the whips had also attempted to convince backbenchers to stay onside.

Justice minister Dominic Raab also tried to save the day, saying the government would publish draft legislation as early as possible to "facilitate maximum scrutiny", and offering a last-minute pledge that nothing would come into effect until after parliament had voted on a final deal. He also pointed to the government's recent concession on the Henry VIII amendment put forward by Charles Walker.

But Grieve said this was too little, too late and in the end, he and the rebel alliance won the day, with 309 votes to 305.

During the course of the seven-hour debate, Tory rebels lined up to explain why they were - largely reluctantly - voting for the amendment.

Ken Clarke, Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry, Stephen Hammond, Sarah Wollaston, Jeremy Lefroy, Robert Neill and Heidi Allen were among those to have signed Grieve's amendment at the outset.

Antoinette Sandbach, who had also put her name to the amendment, said she was not willing to vote to give away parliamentary sovereignty. Soubry said: "Nobody wants to be disloyal or bring about disunity," but insisted throughout the day it was a matter of gaining a meaningful vote.

Echoing Grieve's own comments, she said: "A moment comes in one's life when you have to set aside... party loyalty, when you have to be true to your principles and what you believe in and it could be that moment is now."

Sir Oliver Heald, the Conservative former solicitor general, said he was "sad" to be joining the rebels but insisted parliament should get a meaningful vote. Charlie Elphicke, who has had the whip suspended, also voted against the clause.

Some MPs questioned what would happen if the amendment were adopted and MPs voted against the final deal. Conservative Anne Main was among those who warned the UK could end up leaving with no deal.