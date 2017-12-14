The number of homes being put up for sale has fallen again

Will Ing

The number of new homes being put on the market has “continued to deteriorate” for the 22nd consecutive month, according to a survey of chartered surveyors.

Forty nine per cent of those surveyed stated instructions to sell were lower this November than the same period last year, while only 15 per cent said they were higher.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), which published the survey, said: “This does not bode particularly well for the new instructions pipeline in the near future”. However, it said a slowing rate of sales had prevented a drop off in the number of houses on the market.

The survey suggests that while the number of homes coming to market is increasing in some parts of the country, such as Wales and the South East, the downward trend is being driven by London and parts of the North and the Midlands.

The survey also shows demand in the London housing market has continued to slow, with surveyors unconvinced prices will increase. Out of the surveyors from 10 different regions, those in London yet again recorded the lowest number of newly agreed sales and the lowest sales per surveyor.

Rics noted: “London continues to return the most negative sentiment and respondents continue to report downward pressure on house prices across the South East."

“Over the 12-month horizon, the price expectations series is positive in virtually all areas. London stands as the sole exception…[with] sentiment remaining firmly entrenched in negative territory,” it added.

Brian Murphy, head of lending for Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “The data indicates that the market consolidated in November, amid suggestions that the current shortage of stock will continue for the near term, leading to a flat market in the coming months overall."

He added: “Having said that, it would appear that the regional variations we’ve seen for so much of 2017 are still at play and potentially likely to continue, with London and the South East expected to see continued downwards pressure on pricing."