Zara-owner Inditex pushes on with unstoppable expansion

Retail behemoth Inditex, owner of fashion chain Zara, this morning posted strong growth in sales as it detailed its ongoing global expansion.

The figures

For the nine months to 31 October, net sales grew 10 per cent year-on-year to €18bn (£15.8bn). Inditex did not publish its like-for-like sales growth, but said it remained strong.

Gross profit was up by nine per cent year-on-year to €10.3bn, and gross margin reached 57.4 per cent.

Inditex said that in the nine-month period, it opened stores in 52 markets, and that at the end of the period, the group had 7,504 stores in 94 markets.

Why it's interesting

Inditex has become dominant in fast-fashion retailing, building up a supply network and store portfolio that can quickly respond to the ever-changing needs of the consumer.

The retail group updated the market today on its unstoppable expansion, having opened a string of its brands, which include Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius, in Belarus. The firm has also been rolling out its website, launching Zara online in India in October.

James Grzinic, equity analyst at Jefferies, said: "We believe that Inditex's unique supply chain allows it to sell fashion in a more accurate and timely way than peers. This is a very tangible unique selling point (USP) which should allow the group to continue to add market share consistently in future.

"Far from detracting from its USP, online growth has actually seen Inditex accelerate organic growth."

What Inditex said

In a statement, the Spanish retail giant said: "The autumn-winter season is influenced significantly by the performance over both the Christmas period and the after-Christmas sales period, due to their sales volumes."