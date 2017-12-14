Catherine Neilan

Agreeing a transitional period after Brexit is now so urgent that government “should be prepared to accept the terms on which transition is offered”, an influential group of MPs has warned.

The Treasury select committee, which includes both Remain and Leave-supporting MPs across the Commons, claim that failing to reach an agreement early next year would be “dramatic and damaging”.

In a unanimously-agreed report, the MPs said government may well have to accept EU rules “beyond those of the Single Market and customs union”, adding it was “likely” the UK would have to retain ECJ jurisdiction and the supremacy of EU law for the period.

“That is a price worth paying for stability and certainty after 30 March 2019,” said committee chair Nicky Morgan.

The former cabinet minister added:“Speed is of the essence. Delays to agreements caused by arguments over arcane points of principle could damage the economy.”

John Mann, Labour MP and chair of the Treasury sub-committee, added: “If this project were to fail, the committee remains to be convinced that contingency plans exist to avoid the severe disruption to goods that would occur in an unplanned ‘no-deal’ scenario.”

But law firm Hogan Lovells, which was behind the IRSG’s blueprint for the post-Brexit future of financial services, warned that a transitional agreement akin to last week’s joint report for phase one of the talks would not suffice and there was a “continuum of risks” that including unintentional criminality.

Partner of the firm’s Brexit taskforce Susan Bright told City A.M: “The sort of agreement that got us to this stage would not cut the mustard with some of our clients.”

Her colleague Charles Brasted said that a “gentleman’s agreement” would provide comfort but no legal basis for decision making.

“Once you have public statement that there is an intention to have transition it becomes even more perverse for a business that it is spending money and occuring downside for a contingency that it’s being told by politicians nobody wants but it can’t guarantee against.”

Brasted added: “That is the message that business is hammering now.”

Financial services trade body TheCityUK echoed their views.

Chief executive Miles Celic said: “Many firms are already well underway with their contingency plans. Those which remain are ready to press go early in the new year. There is still time to slow or adapt these plans, but without progress soon, it may be too late.”