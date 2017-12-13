Wood Group shares sink on lower full-year estimates than expected

Courtney Goldsmith

Shares in Wood Group dropped more than six per cent today after the company's expected full-year earnings missed analyst forecasts.

In a trading update, the oilfield services firm, which acquired Amec Foster Wheeler for £2.2bn this year, said it expects full-year core earnings of between $590m (£442m) and $600m after costs relating to asbestos.

Amy Wong, an analyst at UBS, had a proforma estimate of $679m, though that included about $20m in asbestos costs and an estimate of disposed businesses.

The firm said its core oil and gas market "continued to present challenges" in the period.

However, in a spot of good news for the company, Wood Group said the integration of Amec Foster Wheeler was ahead of schedule, with annualised cost savings ahead of plan. It reiterated a target of more than $170m by the end of the third year following completion of the deal.

The firm will include the results of Amec and heritage Wood Group from 1 January.

It also said there were no "material developments" in Wood Group's internal investigation into its historical engagement with Unaoil since the update provided in the first half of the year. The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) launched an investigation into Unaoil in 2016 in connection with suspected bribery, corruption and money laundering. Wood Group said it was cooperating with the SFO as well as the US Department of Justice and Securities Exchange Commission.

Shares in the company were down 6.63 per cent at 634p at the time of writing.

Wong added: "The shares have underperformed European peers by ~six per cent over the past week suggesting that expectations were muted.

"Despite numbers being below our expectations, the implied H217 Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] of ~$335m is in line with normal seasonality of both businesses and increased clarity leaves investors with a more solid base from which to think about 2018."

