The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced fresh strike dates, with workers to walk out on South Western Railway for New Year's Eve and Greater Anglia on 27 December.

The union said the action is over separate rows with the train operating firms over the role of the guards and safety.

New strike dates On Greater Anglia workers will strike from 00.01 to 23.59 hours on Wednesday 27 December 2017

On South Western Railway workers will strike from 00.01 hours to 23.59 on Sunday 31 December 2017

The union had met transport secretary Chris Grayling and rail minister Paul Maynard yesterday in an effort to break the deadlock over the rail rows, but a resolution has not yet been agreed.

RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said:

It’s the continuing failure of the train companies and their political puppet masters in government to make any attempt whatsoever to resolve these disputes over rail safety that has led us to call action today.



