Britain's transport network could be overhauled to curb disruption and delays, by making use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission said today.

But to do so, Lord Adonis said a national framework for infrastructure data is needed, to improve sharing of information among firms and lead to better quality and consistency of data.

The former Labour transport secretary said making such a change could lead to faster road and rail journeys, fewer water leaks, and more reliable mobile and broadband connections.

Lord Adonis said firms and agencies need to ramp up their efforts to share data on how well their infrastructure operates, while taking security precautions into account.

A "digital framework task group" would have responsibility for driving progress here, and ensure firms shared information.

He said:

We have a proud tradition of delivering good quality infrastructure that has changed the lives of entire communities – the challenge now is to embrace the newest technologies to make the most of the entire network. From smart meters to the latest artificial intelligence innovations, there are real opportunities to transform our infrastructure network and significantly cut delays and disruptions. But for the country to see the real benefits of increased productivity, there needs to be a huge improvement in the quality of our infrastructure data and a fundamental culture shift towards more open data sharing to enable everyone to see how services can be improved even further.

Lord Adonis gave the example of sensors, which could be used to provide real-time data on how infrastructure performs, providing better insight into how the network operates, and flagging an early warning about any need for repair.

Making better use of tech could lead to... Cutting the numbers of delays and disruptions to train journeys by better planning maintenance

Making train repairs more quickly through the use of sensor networks and the application of machine learning

Reducing the numbers of traffic jams on the roads by using smart traffic lights and other systems

Responding to extreme weather events like snowstorms and floods in a more coordinated way

Faster identification of leaks in the water network through data from smart water meters

Increasing competition between mobile and broadband operators by sharing data on signal and connection speeds

