Alys Key

Zotefoams has done it again.

It was only last month that the manufacturer of high quality foams for use in everything from yoghurt pots to aircraft became the biggest FTSE riser when it raised its full-year expectations.

Now, the London-headquartered business has announced a strategic partnership with global sports brand Nike, sending its shares up 14.5 per cent and making it once again the top riser in London.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zotefoams will develop exclusive footwear technology and supply foam to Nike.

Using its technology expertise, the company is able to adapt foams to specific requirements. The exclusive foams will be exclusively adapted for Nike's footwear.

The financial implications for the company are not yet clear, but could be significant. Analysts at N+1 Singer said: "Nike has already adopted Zotefoams’ PEBA foam within some of its high end trainer and today’s announcement is clearly a significant endorsement, and indication of future growth potential within this market."

While Nike has been hit hard by increased competition this year, it is still a huge international company with a market valuation of over $100bn.