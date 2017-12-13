Sports Direct investors reject £11m payout for chief executive's brother

Helen Cahill

Sports Direct's investors have voted against a proposal to pay Mike Ashley's brother £11m.

In an extraordinary general meeting today, shareholders were asked to approve a payment to John Ashley. The company said John Ashley had given up a bonus that he would have received if he were treated the same as other Sports Direct executives.

The board said that John Ashley had not been paid the correct amount for his services to the company due to unfavourable media attention on the arrangement.

Chief executive Mike Ashley, who owns around 61 per cent of the retailer's shares, abstained from the vote, and said earlier this year that he expected independent shareholders to vote against the payment.

Sports Direct said today that John Ashley never benefited from being the brother of Mike Ashley.

Sports Direct said in a statement this afternoon: "By voluntarily abstaining from voting on this issue, the board has provided the company's independent shareholders the opportunity to determine whether or not to make a retrospective payment to John Ashley.

"The board respects the views of the company's independent shareholders, and considers all these matters to be closed. We now intend to move on."