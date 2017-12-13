Catherine Neilan

Update: Theresa May has told Tory rebels she will not support their calls for Dominic Grieve's amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill, claiming it threatens an "orderly" Brexit.

During her weekly Q&A session, May was called on by backbencher Anna Soubry to accept an amendment put forward by former attorney general Grieve that would give parliament a meaningful vote on the final bill.

Soubry told the Prime Minister: "Nobody wants to be disloyal or bring about more disunity."

May told MPs that her government “will put the final withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU to a vote in both houses of Parliament before it comes into force,” adding there would be a handful of bills subsequently to deal with further detail, such as trading relationship.

But the Prime Minister insisted she would not accept the amendment, claiming it may "mean we are not able to have orderly and smooth exit from the European Union that we wish to have"

May's appearance came after Brexit secretary Davis wrote to Tory rebels ahead of today's crucial vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill, urging them not to block the legislation.Grieve has previously told City A.M. there is "widespread" concern over the matter - and given the thin majority that Theresa May's deal with the DUP gives her, he needs just a handful of rebels to stop the bill in its tracks.

This morning Davis wrote to several MPs reassuring them that "there will be a number of votes for Parliament on the final deal we strike with the EU".

He added: "The government will not implement any parts of the withdrawal agreement - for example by using Clause Nine of the European Union (Withdrawal) bill - until after this vote has taken place."

The deal would have to go through the normal treaty ratification process and there would be primary legislation on the Brexit deal, he added.

Last night Tory whips were inviting some of those rebels in to try and persuade them to back May and Davis, with conversations continuing late into the night. Grieve yesterday gave little away and this morning some of the rebels suggested nothing had changed.

Anna Soubry tweeted: "Govt genuinely trying to find v late solution but WMS & letter from DD highlights Parl effectively a rubber stamp on a done deal. PM did great job last week securing excellent unifying agreement.Govt can build on that by accepting A7 which implements Govt policy."

Francis Grove-White, deputy director of campaign group Open Britain, said: “Given his track record, it is little wonder MPs feel disinclined to trust warm words by David Davis. His current lukewarm offer to Parliament also means that, in the case of ‘no deal’, our elected MPs will not be given any say over the nature of the UK’s exit from the EU.

“The only way we can guarantee a meaningful vote at the end of the Brexit process is by enshrining it in law.

“That means voting for Amendment 7 tonight, to give MPs the chance to stand up for their constituents’ interests on Brexit.”

Labour is playing on the divisions within the Tory party, supporting the rebel alliance and encouraging others to come forward.

Keir Starmer, Labour's shadow Brexit secretary, said: "Labour will back Dominic Grieve's amendment giving Parliament a proper say on the Brexit deal if he pushes it to a vote tonight. The terms of our future are not for the government alone to determine."

Chuka Umunna slammed those criticising the rebel Tories as hypocrites, highlighting the number of times Davis and other "Brexiteer cabinet ministers" had voted against their own government.

Leading Tory Brexiteers + serial rebels in no position to attack any Tory MP for rebelling.No. of times they've rebelled:

IDS - 10 times since '97

J Redwood - 73 times since '97

J Rees Mogg - 80 times since 2010

Peter Bone - 180 times since 2005

Bill Cash - 101 times since '97 — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) December 13, 2017