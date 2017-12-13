Rebecca Smith

The Department for Transport (DfT) has ruled out the possibility of introducing maximum passenger limits on trains to help combat overcrowded services.

In response to a written question from Sharon Hodgson, Labour MP for Washington and Sunderland West, rail minister Paul Maynard said: "One of the most popular features of the UK railways is that it’s a walk-on, or turn up and go service. This flexibility is much prized by passengers."

Hodgson had asked transport secretary Chris Grayling what assessment he had made of the potential merits in rolling out "maximum occupancy limits" on trains.

Maynard said setting a passenger limit would pose a number of headaches.

He added:

The Department believes that setting occupancy limits would substantially disadvantage passengers as such a system would need to either restrict travel to those with prior reservations, or to refuse to allow passengers with valid tickets to travel on a service when its occupancy limit had been reached.

At present, DfT makes train operators carry out passenger counts as part of their franchise contracts in order to prove that "adequate capacity" is being provided.

Last month, transport secretary Chris Grayling unveiled plans that he said will help tackle crowding on trains, by looking to reopen rail lines axed by Beeching cuts back in the 1960s.

"Many commuter services are full and getting busier, and passengers know how much pressure the network is under," he said.

Over the past 20 years, rail passenger journeys have more than doubled on Britain's railways, with an average growth in passenger journeys each year of four per cent.

Stats from the DfT in July found that London was the worst city for morning peak crowding last year, and almost 150,000 passengers were standing at trains' busiest points on arrival into central London during the three-hour morning peak.

In the summer, Grayling said first class carriages on commuter routes will be scaled back in the future "as we start to say that on busy suburban trains you can't start segregating".

