Rebecca Smith

There have been 10 new entries to the 101 largest superyachts in the world for 2017, with the fresh crop showing off everything from an outdoor pizza oven to a huge aquarium.

Boat International has revealed the newest entrants to the list in its January issue out tomorrow, saying the number of new additions for 2017 more than doubles the number of entrants from last year.

The luxury superyacht magazine said there are now 53 yachts topping 75m in build around the world, making it the largest number to date.

The new entries were all built in Europe, with five in Germany, four in the Netherlands, and one in Norway.

Among them, Sailing Yacht A is 142.81m and has eight decks connected by multiple lifts and free-floating spiral staircases, as well as a submarine and a helipad. The sail-assisted motor yacht was designed by Philippe Starck for Russian entrepreneur Andrey Melnichenko.

Faith, which is 96.55m, has a cabin with 180 degree views, a glass bottom pool with its own waterfall, and a pizza oven to boot too.

Boat International said Jubilee was the biggest superyacht currently - and officially - on the market, offering a certified helicopter deck, a built-in aquarium and a beach club.

Black Pearl meanwhile, boasts solar panels on her sails, and the ability to generate electricity from rotating propellers.

The 85m Areti is owned by a former Olympic cyclist and it hosts a toning spa, large steam room and sauna, as well as a plunge pool.

Boat International's editor Stewart Campbell said:

In 2016, there were just four new entries delivered into the top 101. In 2017, there were 10 – so a bumper year for these most extraordinary superyachts. They really represent the pinnacle of design and construction and each of them is a massive project.

He added that the outlook is "very bright" for this part of the market, forecasting 12 new entries into the top 101 next year.



