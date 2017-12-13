Courtney Goldsmith

The water industry regulator for England and Wales will force firms to pass on savings from reduced financing costs to their customers in a bid to decrease bills by up to £25 a year from 2020.

Ofwat set out the final methodology for its 2019 price review today. Under the plans, the regulator has proposed to set the so-called cost of capital - the cost incurred on raising capital to fund investment in assets - at 2.4 per cent, a record low for a regulated utility, from 3.74 as of the 2014 price review.

This is set to result in an average saving per customer of £15 to £25 a year from 2020 onwards. Water bills have surged above inflation by about 40 per cent since the sector was privatised in 1989.

Chief executive Cathryn Ross said: “The next decade will see profound changes in customers’ expectations and we are pushing the water sector to be at the very forefront of that.

"We’ve said many times already that this will be a tough price review for companies. We will cut the financing costs they can recover from customers and, with this lower guaranteed return, they will need to more efficient and innovative than ever before," Ross said.



Ofwat is also pushing water companies to improve their services, with help for vulnerable customers to be part of the price review for the first time.

Water companies will submit a business plan detailing how they'll deliver on these challenges to Ofwat by September 2018.

The Consumer Council for Water (CCWater) welcomed the squeeze on companies' financing costs, but it criticised Ofwat's decision not to keep a cap on the financial rewards companies can receive from beating their performance targets.

“This could hand companies an opportunity to claw back some of the money they would be unable to get through lower financing costs and it could lead to bill increases which many customers view as rewards for doing the day job," said Tony Smith, chief executive of CCWater.



However, Richard Khaldi, a water sector expert at PA Consulting Group said companies were "very unlikely" to be able to offset lower returns overall with operational outperformance rewards unless they were already at or near the upper quartile.

