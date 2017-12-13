Rebecca Smith

More than 20m vehicles are expected to hit the roads over the Christmas period, with the busiest days for traffic forecast to be Wednesday 20 December to Friday 22 December.

Transport analytics firm Inrix has crunched its numbers, and said that with Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, the busiest days for traffic are expected to occur from Wednesday 20 December to Friday 22 December.

With a wave of drivers predicted to try and beat the getaway traffic, Inrix warned that many will face delays, the worst of which looks set to top four hours.

Here are the UK's most delayed routes and anticipated average journey times:

Date Route Distance in miles Predicted journey time Freeflow (no congestion) Total delay Peak time 20/12/17 M25, anti-clockwise 31.29 Two hours 28 minutes 26 minutes Two hours two minutes 16:15 20/12/17 M25, anti-clockwise 33.9 One hour 22 minutes 28 minutes 54 minutes 08:00 20/12/17 M4, westbound 15.05 46 minutes 16 minutes 30 minutes 16:30 21/12/17 M6, southbound 65.32 Five hours 20 minutes 59 minutes Four hours 21 minutes 14:30 21/12/17 M3, westbound 16.86 One hour 38 minutes 18 minutes One hour 19 minutes 00:45 21/12/17 M74, southbound 14.96 50 minutes 16 minutes 34 minutes 18:00 22/12/17 M1, northbound 58.7 Two hours eight minutes 53 minutes One hour 15 minutes 11:00 22/12/17 M1, southbound 44.77 Two hours 12 minutes 41 minutes One hour 30 minutes 12:15 22/12/17 M1 (Northern Ireland), westbound 40.33 One hour 36 minutes 38 minutes 58 minutes 17:15 22/12/17 M1 (Northern Ireland), eastbound 40.24 One hour 12 minutes 37 minutes 35 minutes 16:45 22/12/17 A720, eastbound 12.67 31 minutes 12 minutes 19 minutes 12:45

Last Christmas, Inrix recorded more than 300 traffic jams at the peak of around 5pm on the Friday before Christmas, 23 December.

Dr Graham Cookson, chief economist at Inrix, said drivers would be "well advised to take alternative routes or avoid driving during peak times altogether".

Congestion is also expected after Christmas, particularly on Wednesday 27 December, according to Inrix, which is expecting a rising number of vehicles on the roads as people hunt out high street sales, as well as visit friends and family, and return from Christmas breaks.

In an effort to minimise disruption on the roads over the festive period, Highways England will be lifting nearly 400 hundred miles of roadworks across the country to free up most of the motorway between 22 December and 2 January.

