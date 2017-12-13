More than 20m vehicles are expected to hit the roads over the Christmas period, with the busiest days for traffic forecast to be Wednesday 20 December to Friday 22 December.
Transport analytics firm Inrix has crunched its numbers, and said that with Christmas Day falling on a Monday this year, the busiest days for traffic are expected to occur from Wednesday 20 December to Friday 22 December.
With a wave of drivers predicted to try and beat the getaway traffic, Inrix warned that many will face delays, the worst of which looks set to top four hours.
Here are the UK's most delayed routes and anticipated average journey times:
|Date
|Route
|Distance in miles
|Predicted journey time
|Freeflow (no congestion)
|Total delay
|Peak time
|20/12/17
|M25, anti-clockwise
|31.29
|Two hours 28 minutes
|26 minutes
|Two hours two minutes
|16:15
|20/12/17
|M25, anti-clockwise
|33.9
|One hour 22 minutes
|28 minutes
|54 minutes
|08:00
|20/12/17
|M4, westbound
|15.05
|46 minutes
|16 minutes
|30 minutes
|16:30
|21/12/17
|M6, southbound
|65.32
|Five hours 20 minutes
|59 minutes
|Four hours 21 minutes
|14:30
|21/12/17
|M3, westbound
|16.86
|One hour 38 minutes
|18 minutes
|One hour 19 minutes
|00:45
|21/12/17
|M74, southbound
|14.96
|50 minutes
|16 minutes
|34 minutes
|18:00
|22/12/17
|M1, northbound
|58.7
|Two hours eight minutes
|53 minutes
|One hour 15 minutes
|11:00
|22/12/17
|M1, southbound
|44.77
|Two hours 12 minutes
|41 minutes
|One hour 30 minutes
|12:15
|22/12/17
|M1 (Northern Ireland), westbound
|40.33
|One hour 36 minutes
|38 minutes
|58 minutes
|17:15
|22/12/17
|M1 (Northern Ireland), eastbound
|40.24
|One hour 12 minutes
|37 minutes
|35 minutes
|16:45
|22/12/17
|A720, eastbound
|12.67
|31 minutes
|12 minutes
|19 minutes
|12:45
Last Christmas, Inrix recorded more than 300 traffic jams at the peak of around 5pm on the Friday before Christmas, 23 December.
Dr Graham Cookson, chief economist at Inrix, said drivers would be "well advised to take alternative routes or avoid driving during peak times altogether".
Congestion is also expected after Christmas, particularly on Wednesday 27 December, according to Inrix, which is expecting a rising number of vehicles on the roads as people hunt out high street sales, as well as visit friends and family, and return from Christmas breaks.
In an effort to minimise disruption on the roads over the festive period, Highways England will be lifting nearly 400 hundred miles of roadworks across the country to free up most of the motorway between 22 December and 2 January.
