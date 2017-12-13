Joe Hall

British cyclist Chris Froome says world governing body the UCI is "absolutely right" to probe a failed anti-doping test that he returned during his victory in the Vuelta a Espana this year.

The four-time Tour de France champion was found to have had double the permitted level of asthma drug Salbutamol in a test taken in September, the Guardian and Le Monde have revealed.

Froome and Team Sky are now facing questions from the UCI about the result.

The 32-year-old says as his asthma got worse during the Vuelta, which he became the first Briton to win, and he increased his dosage on his doctor's advice.

But Froome, who has not been suspended provisionally, insists he did not exceed the allowed levels.

"It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are," he said.

"I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms (always within the permissible limits) and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader's jersey.

"My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor's advice to increase my Salbutamol dosage. As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose.

"I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously. The UCI is absolutely right to examine test results and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires."

The urine test taken on 7 September 2017 showed Froome to have 2,000 nanograms per mililitre (ng/ml) of salbutamol in his his urine. The World Anti-Doping Agency's permitted limit is 1,000 ng/ml.

Froome was informed of the finding on 20 September. It was the only sample taken from the cyclist during the competition that required further examination.

If Froome and Team Sky cannot satisfy authorities with their explanation, the cyclist could be stripped of his Vuelta title and face a ban.

"There are complex medical and physiological issues which affect the metabolism and excretion of Salbutamol," said Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford.

"We're committed to establishing the facts and understanding exactly what happened on this occasion.

"I have the utmost confidence that Chris followed the medical guidance in managing his asthma symptoms, staying within the permissible dose for Salbutamol. Of course, we will do whatever we can to help address these questions."