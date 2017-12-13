Lynsey Barber

Uber has been given the green light to operate in the Yorkshire city of Sheffield again after regulators suspended its licence a fortnight ago.

The local council lifted the suspension on Wednesday after what it described as "productive discussions" with the ride-hailing startup.

Read more: MPs call for national Uber driver licence standards

It will now be able to operate in the city after providing the council with "satisfactory replies to its questions" about how Uber is managed, while a new application for a licence is considered.

A decision on that is due to be made in early 2018, the council said.

The approval for continued operations comes as the city of York said it would not give it the thumbs up in the historic city for a renewed licence, citing concerns over a major data breach that has affected more than half of all Uber users in the UK and complaints it had received about the firm.

Read more: Uber's woes continue as York refuses to renew its operating licence

Uber this week was in court to start its fight to get its licence in London renewed. Its appeal against a decision by Transport for London not to renew it will be heard next spring.

MPs today called for a national standard for licencing Uber drivers to be introduced by the government.