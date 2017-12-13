Rebecca Smith

You may have heard the Night Tube is expanding once more, and branching out to the London Overground this week.

From Friday 15 December, new 24 hour services will get underway each Friday and Saturday between Dalston Junction and New Cross Gate.

Here's what you need to know about the rollout, including whether more Night Tube services are on the cards...

What is the new Night Tube extension?

East London Overground services will run all night on Fridays and Saturdays starting from Friday 15 December to help those working throughout the night, as well as those enjoying east London's nightlife.

Which bit of the Overground is getting the 24 hour service?

Services will run between New Cross Gate and Dalston Junction, but Whitechapel won't get the Night Overground service until Crossrail works are complete. That's expected to join in the fun from next summer.

Here's the route:

Are there plans to expand the Night Overground service after that?

Yes, Transport for London (TfL) plans to extend it to Highbury & Islington next year.

So the new Night Overground service will connect up with some of the Night Tube spots?

That's correct. The Night Overground will link up with the Night Tube network at Canada Water on the Jubilee Line, and then with Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line next year.

How many Night Tube services are there again?

Five at the moment. It began on the Central and Victoria Lines in August last year, before being rolled out onto the Jubilee Line in October, the Northern Line in November, and then the Piccadilly Line last December.

The Night Tube services: Central Line: trains run between Ealing Broadway and Loughton / Hainault Victoria Line: trains run on the entire line Jubilee Line: trains run on the entire line Northern Line: trains run from High Barnet and Edgware to Morden via the Charing Cross branch Piccadilly Line: trains run between Cockfosters and Heathrow Terminal five

How has the Night Tube been doing so far?

Well, it's recorded over 9m journeys during its first year of operation. And research by London First and EY has predicted that the Night Tube will now be more beneficial to the economy than had been previously forecast. Estimates predict that over the next 30 years it will add £138m of value to the capital's economy each year - 79 per cent higher than the previous forecast of £77m.

Will Night services be expanded to other Tube lines though?

TfL is eyeing a wider rollout on its sub-surface Tube lines, but has to tie up an upgrade on them first including the introduction of a new signalling system, with work underway to improve the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan Lines.

The modernisation of the lines, due to be completed in 2023, should mean Night Tube services can be introduced on them in the future.

