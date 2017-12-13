Caitlin Morrison

Equipment rental company Ashtead has dropped more than four per cent, after finishing yesterday as one of the FTSE 100's best performers.

The group's stock jumped two per cent on Tuesday after it announced better-than-expected growth and a share buyback programme.

However, today Ashtead announced that its chief executive, chief finance officer and chief operations officer all sold shares yesterday. CEO Geoff Drabble sold 941,940 shares, CFO Suzanne Wood sold 145,000 shares and COO Brendan Horgan sold 175,000. They are left with 392,219, 63,805 and 318,874 shares respectively and due 367,565, 164,418 and 230,129 shares under the long-term incentive scheme.

Although all three executives continue to hold a significant number of shares, Liberum analyst Rahim Karim noted that today's announcement "may be seen negatively by investors in the short term".

The group said yesterday that clean-up efforts following hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria all created extra demand for Ashtead's rental equipment, and the firm also benefited from the weaker sterling rate, helping to push revenues up 22 per cent, and profit up by 21 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Ashtead is in a sweet spot at the moment. The key US construction market is booming with hurricane reconstruction work adding further fuel.

"That positive outlook means the group feels confident enough to declare sizeable a share buyback plan.

"That’s good news for shareholders in the short term, but we’re still not entirely convinced about the decision. Ashtead’s a highly cyclical business and while things are looking good at the moment we feel it’s important to protect its strong balance sheet position. Conditions can change quickly and Ashtead has experience of hitting the downside with too much debt. It wasn’t pleasant. With shares trading above their long term ratings at the moment, albeit only just, it’s not as though the shares are exactly a bargain either."