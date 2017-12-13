Wednesday 13 December 2017 9:39am

Beyonce-inspired brewer told to cease and desist by singer's lawyers

 
Alys Key
Biëryoncé will disappear from the shelves after legal action was threatened (Source: Instagram: @Katarina_Martinez)

Singer Beyonce is far from Drunk in Love with a craft beer that pays tribute to her, with lawyers sending cease and desist letters to the brewery that made it.

The brew, called Biëryoncé, was made by microbrewery Lineup, in Brooklyn, New York.

The brewer's owner and head brewer Katarina Martinez dedicated the beer to the iconic singer after she was unable to attend one of her concerts due to a clash with Oktoberfest.

The pilsner with a five per cent ABV was recognisably branded in reference to Beyonce, using the font and colours which featured on Beyonce's 2013 album cover.

But now Beyonce's lawyers have told the brewery to stop using the trademarks and to rename the beer.

The brew will be rebranded Kätariná, after Martinez herself.

