Travel company TUI has urged Brexit negotiators to find a "workable solution" for airlines and agree a transition period.

It comes as the firm reveals a double-digit increase in earnings and revenue, driven by its new strategy of owning hotels and cruise ships.

The figures

Turnover was up 11.7 per cent on a constant currency basis to €18.5m, while the group grew underlying earnings by 12 per cent to €1.1bn.

TUI tipped its investors with a slight increase in the dividend to 65 euro cents.

Earnings increased the most (65 per cent) in the group's cruise segment, following the launch of new ships in the UK and Germany. Hotels and resorts also brought in a 53 per cent increase in underlying earnings.

Why it's interesting

TUI's chief executive Fritz Joussen said on a call with journalists this morning that he wanted to avoid speculation over Brexit. But in the financial report, the company called on negotiators to "have a workable solution in place for the airlines, including that current arrangements are extended until such a solution is reached".

Joussen has previously expressed concern over the impact of Brexit on the travel industry, telling City A.M. in August that Brexit could take 10 years.

Today he outlined part of the company's contingency plans. He said that although UK consumer spending on holidays is relatively stable, the costs of holidays has gone up, meaning the group is looking at new destinations such as Bulgaria in order to provide holidays at the same price.

Elsewhere, demand for North Africa recovered, in line with an industry-wide resurgence. Turkey hotel bookings were up 70 per cent.

As previously reported, TUI's boss reiterated this morning the company's intention to take advantage of the collapse of Monarch by upping its flight schedule.

Overall, TUI's strategy of owning each component of a holiday, including its own hotels, appears to be paying off. More than half of earnings now come from its own hotel and cruise brands.

What TUI said

In a statement accompanying the results, the company said of the UK market: "As expected, although UK demand for holidays abroad remains strong, margins across the package holiday market are normalising, primarily as a result of the weaker Pound Sterling. Nonetheless, our margins remain healthy and we are well positioned competitively."

