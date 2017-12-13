Lynsey Barber

Dixons Carphone is planning to shake up the way it sells smartphones, a move that sent shares up more than seven per cent, as profits fell in a challenging market.

Interim results for the retailer for the six months to the end of October show pre-tax profit fell 60 per cent on the same period last year to £61m.

Like for like revenues across the business, which includes Currys PCWorld as well as the mobile phone shops, was up four per cent. That was seven per cent for electricals and a fall of three per cent for the mobile business.

It announced that it would be "repositioning" that part of the business to "deliver a simpler, less capital-intensive business".

"As we said in August, the UK postpay mobile phone market is tougher, with a combination of higher handset costs and relatively incremental technology growth continuing to cause customers to hold on to their handsets for longer and some to choose a SIM only contract in the meantime," said group chief executive Seb James.

"In addition, the later launch of the iPhone X pushed some sales into the second half of our financial year. Throughout the period, we made a very conscious decision to fight hard to drive sales in our product offering, and this has impacted mobile profitability. Vitally, though, these actions have helped maintain scale, reinforce our position as market leader, and ensure our relevance to the customer."

It follows a profit warning back in August that wiped millions from its market capitalisation. Forecasts for the full-year were trimmed slightly to between £360m and £400m, but still within previous guidance of £360m and £440m.

"That is a slight disappointment given we have had well over a month of Q3 sales and the start of the peak trading season to offer some visibility on earnings," said ETX Capital senior analyst Neil Wilson.

"But the good news for shareholders is that the dividend is being maintained," he added.

But the shake up of its mobile business is likely to come in the form of store closures, he said.

"With over 700 Carphone stores in a total estate in excess of 1,000 across the group, there is ample opportunity to rationalise the Carphone estate and improve profitability in mobile while still retaining a dominant market position. Indeed with the stock trading at such low multiples, as far as the investment case goes one could easily argue that size of the store estate is really an opportunity rather than a problem."

London Capital Group's head of research said the "newly announced plan to reduce ‘capital intensity’ sounds a lot like the store sales that investors were looking for".