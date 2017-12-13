Euston station is being turned into a homeless shelter for Christmas

Rebecca Smith

Network Rail has announced it is turning London Euston station into a homeless shelter for Christmas Day in a partnership with St Mungo's and Streets Kitchen.

Around 30 volunteers from the rail body will spend the day working with homelessness charity St Mungo's and Streets Kitchen, who will be providing the food, to make and serve dinner for 200 invited homeless guests.

The guests will arrive from 11am on Christmas Day to the station concourse decked out in decorations and tables laid for dinner, so they can enjoy a full Christmas dinner, as well as company.

Streets Kitchen's Jon Glackin said the occasion was being held to try and "spread some festive cheer for our homeless community", and was a combined effort of local businesses, community groups and individuals teaming up to help others over the Christmas period.

Steve Naybour, head of transformation in Network Rail's track team and leading the event, said:

Using a station to give homeless people a Christmas dinner and some festive cheer is a great thing to do. Thousands and thousands of my colleagues will already be working on Christmas Day to improve the railway for passengers. Working on Christmas Day is pretty much par for the course for many of us who work for Network Rail but this year, because I wasn’t scheduled to work, myself and a handful of colleagues came up with this plan to feed some of London’s homeless instead.

He added that there had been "lots of interest" from his Network Rail colleagues to pitch in on the day.

Euston station manager Joe Hendry said his team was "delighted to bring this unique event to life".

Donate to homeless charities Crisis and/or Shelter.

