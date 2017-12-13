Caitlin Morrison

Commuters are facing delays on journeys in and out of London Waterloo this morning, due to a track circuit failure at Vauxhall.

The circuit issues has left some southbound lines blocked and train services running through Vauxhall may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am.

South Western Railway's control centre has received reports of a track circuit failure at Vauxhall, meaning that one of the lines heading away from London is blocked while engineers work, National Rail said.

A track circuit is the method that signallers use in order to detect the presence of trains on the track, and in this instance the track circuit was intermittently changing between showing the section is occupied and free, according to the rail operator.

"Network Rail engineers have attended and have determined that there is a requirement to replace some equipment in order to rectify the fault, this will take place after the morning peak. Until this time trains will be unable to stop at Platform 8 at Vauxhall Station. This will affect suburban services that are travelling away from London Waterloo," said National Rail.

Other services may still be delayed by up to 40 minutes, and some may be subject to short notice alterations.

This is the third day of delays at Waterloo this week.