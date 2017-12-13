Carillion has sold a chunk of its healthcare business for £48m

Emma Haslett

Troubled construction giant Carillion has sold a large part of its healthcare facilities management arm in a deal which will help to wipe more than £41m off its debt, it said today.

Shares in the company rose 2.4 per cent to 17.9p after it said it had signed head of terms to sell contracts relating to 15 sites to Serco for £47.7m, subject to approval by shareholders.

It added that taking into account fees, costs and taxes, it expects to receive £41.4m, which will be used to cancel an equivalent amount of the new £140m credit facilities it announced in October.

The company admitted in October that it was in talks to sell the business, after a year in which its shares lost roughly 90 per cent of their value as hedge funds piled into short positions. Carillion admitted in July it had booked an £845m writedown against customer payments it no longer expected to collect, while it revealed in September that losses had swelled to £1.2bn.

Carillion is also seeking a buyer for its Canadian businesses. The company is thought to be pinning its hopes on the sale, which is expected to net it the majority of the £300m non-core disposals target it has announced as part of its strategic review.

"I am pleased we have been able to successfully conclude this transaction which will contribute to our efforts to reduce net debt," said chief executive Keith Cochrane today.

