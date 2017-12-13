Alys Key

Taxes in Saudi Arabia and some surrounding countries are expected to weigh on British American Tobacco's growth this year, but this will be offset by vaping and tobacco-heating products.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE and Oman) imposed a tax on tobacco and sugary drinks this year in an effort to make up lost income from low oil prices.

BAT said that this would impact volume growth in the second half, and would affect price mix as many consumers trade down to cheaper brands.

Overall, the tobacco industry is expected to experience a four per cent decline in volumes. BAT said it would outperform the industry thanks to key markets including Pakistan.

The tobacco giant has also completed the launch of tobacco-heating product glo in Japan, where it now has 2.7 per cent market share, and released the product in several other countries.

Like its major rivals, British American Tobacco is targeting "next-generation products" for growth in the future, hoping to bring in as much as £1bn.

The EU currently imposes strict rules on vaping and tobacco-heating products, but British MPs are scrutinising the products following public health minister revealed post-Brexit plans to deregulate vaping.