Lucy White

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on London's mayor to build on land in the green belt to create homes for London's emergency workers.

LCCI said that “thousands” of new properties could be constructed on derelict and underdeveloped land, providing affordable housing for paramedics, police and fire crew.

In a survey, the business group found that 54 per cent of the capital's emergency service workers live outside London, principally due to the cost of housing.

“It is a misconception that all green belt is lush parkland. Our research found hundreds of hectares of brownspace which is poor quality or disused space – and makes up just one per cent of the green belt,” said LCCI's chief executive Colin Stanbridge.

“At the same time the majority of our emergency service workers, who are essential to the capital’s

functioning, are living outside London. We are concerned this could impact London’s resilience in the event of an incident of prolonged duration.”

LCCI found 329 hectares of “brownspace”, which it calculated could support 20,000 houses.

It recommended that the London Assembly hold a one-off evidence with emergency services representatives addressing how living outside London could impact their ability to deal with a prolonged incident.

It also said the mayor of London could take an owner-landlord position for housing stock reserved for emergency workers, and a dedicated unit should be established in the mayor's Homes for Londoners programme to represent these people.

The London Land Commission should formally identify all brownspace in the Greater London metropolitan green belt, LCCI added.

