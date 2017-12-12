Tuesday 12 December 2017 9:43pm

Uber's woes continue as York refuses to renew its operating licence

 
Lucy White
TRANSPORT-ROAD-SERVICES-DEMO
York follows London and Sheffield (Source: Getty)

Uber has tonight suffered another defeat, as York City Council refused to renew the ride-hailing app's licence to operate in the city.

A spokesperson for the council cited "concerns about a data breach currently under investigation and the number of complaints received".

York has followed the lead of London, which decided to revoke Uber's licence in September, and Sheffield, which did the same last week.

Read more: TfL boss plans fresh talks with Uber's chief executive over loss of London licence

“This is a disappointing vote for the riders and drivers who use our app in the city. More choice and competition is a good thing for both consumers and licensed drivers in the area," said Neil McGonigle, Uber's general manager for York.

"We will review the details of the decision once we receive the formal notice from the council.”

It had seemed that York City Council's officers were against banning Uber from the city. A report from Mike Slater, the council's assistant director of planning and public protection, was presented to the members of the committee who made the decision to revoke the licence.

It warned the committee of "the limited grounds upon which an operator’s licence may be refused within the legislation", adding: "There is no evidence before your officers that indicates the applicant [Uber] is not fit and proper to hold an operator’s licence in York."

Uber's appeal against its London ban kicked off this week, with a preliminary hearing in Westminster Magistrates Court.

Read more: Uber's appeal against the loss of its London licence won't be heard until April

Tags

Related articles

The ex-boss of Uber in Europe has joined a venture capital firm
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Uber loses another executive as UberEats Europe boss quits
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Uber wants to appeal directly to the Supreme Court over drivers' rights row
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff