Uber's woes continue as York refuses to renew its operating licence

Uber has tonight suffered another defeat, as York City Council refused to renew the ride-hailing app's licence to operate in the city.

A spokesperson for the council cited "concerns about a data breach currently under investigation and the number of complaints received".

York has followed the lead of London, which decided to revoke Uber's licence in September, and Sheffield, which did the same last week.

“This is a disappointing vote for the riders and drivers who use our app in the city. More choice and competition is a good thing for both consumers and licensed drivers in the area," said Neil McGonigle, Uber's general manager for York.

"We will review the details of the decision once we receive the formal notice from the council.”

It had seemed that York City Council's officers were against banning Uber from the city. A report from Mike Slater, the council's assistant director of planning and public protection, was presented to the members of the committee who made the decision to revoke the licence.

It warned the committee of "the limited grounds upon which an operator’s licence may be refused within the legislation", adding: "There is no evidence before your officers that indicates the applicant [Uber] is not fit and proper to hold an operator’s licence in York."

Uber's appeal against its London ban kicked off this week, with a preliminary hearing in Westminster Magistrates Court.

