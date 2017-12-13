Graham Turner, David Lutton

Should the Bank of England move from London to another city such as Birmingham?

Graham Turner, economist at GFC Economics and author of the Labour party’s interim report into the UK’s financial system, says YES.

A disproportionate number of the UK’s fastest growing technology companies are in London, or located in towns and cities with proximity to the capital. The UK does not have any other “knowledge capitals” to counter the pull of a global city.

The idea of moving control of economic policy away from London is to create an alternative “cluster”. This will be good for growth, preventing bottlenecks from emerging.

Relocating core economic institutions would demonstrate a clear determination to promote economic growth and a rebalancing of the economy. Birmingham is an obvious candidate, but there are other options too. This is just the start of a broader debate that must be had.

Moving parts of the Bank of England would focus the mind on re-establishing the link between the real economy and the banking sector. Regional Bank of England offices should also be set up across the country to ensure that productive lending is geared towards the needs of local businesses.

David Lutton, economic policy director at business group London First, says NO.

Suggesting that the Bank of England should be moved out of London has little to do with rebalancing the UK economy, and everything to do with grabbing the headlines.

London is a global financial hub that helps attract billions of pounds of investment from across the world and supports the two thirds of employees in financial and professional services who already work outside of our capital.

As the UK’s financial supervisor, the Bank of England keeps an eye on the many banks and institutions headquartered here – it helps to be close by.

If policymakers really want to shift the dial, they need to stop arguing about where civil servants are based and get on with delivering an industrial strategy that supports all the UK’s cities and regions to build on their strengths and address their weaknesses. That doesn’t mean simply plucking the Bank of England from its home in Threadneedle Street. It requires sustained and meaningful investment in transport links, digital infrastructure and skills.

