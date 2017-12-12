Tyson Fury free to return to boxing after accepting backdated doping ban

Joe Hall

Former heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury has said he is ready to regain his titles in 2018 after being cleared to box again by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad).

After a lengthy legal tussle, Fury and cousin Hughie agreed to accept a backdated two-year doping ban by the organisation for using a banned substance.

The pair had both tested positive in February 2015 for using the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone but were not charged until July 2016.

Fury has not fought since he vanquished former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 but is now free to return to action subject to being granted a licence by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Read more: Hearn rules out former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as Anthony Joshua's next opponent

“I can now put the nightmare of the last two years behind me," said Fury.

"Next year I will be back doing what I do best, better than ever and ready to reclaim the world titles which are rightfully mine. It’s time to get the party started."

Both Furys denied they'd knowingly taken nandrolone and claimed their positive test was a result of eating wild boar that had not been castrated.

"Ukad's position is that the anti-doping rule violations it has asserted have been committed and the consequences set out in the Ukad rules should apply," read a Ukad statement.

"Tyson and Hughie Fury's position is that they have never knowingly or deliberately committed any doping-rule violation. In recognition of the respective counter-arguments and the risks inherent in the dispute resolution process, each side has accepted a compromise of its position.

"The British Boxing Board of Control has also agreed to the resolution of the proceedings on this basis."