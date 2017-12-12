Tuesday 12 December 2017 4:58pm

'I'm yet to be convinced': ING chief executive says he wants to see a better understanding about the rise of cryptocurrencies

 
HotTopics.ht
Follow HotTopics.ht
Boss of ING Ralph Hamers speaking to the media
Mr Hamers said customers want banking to be simple (Source: Getty)

Ralph Hamers has said there isn't yet enough detail behind what's caused the unprecedented rise in value of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

The ING chief executive was speaking to tech leadership platform Hot Topics during Money 20/20, a financial and technology event.

He said: "How the value behind cryptocurrency is driven, how to manage that valuation... I'm yet to be convinved."

Mr Hamers also talked more widely about the future of banking.

"It's certainly not developing yet another product with more features that customers don't understand.

"Keep your products simple, and keep your experience simple, then you truly empower people."

Watch Mr Hamers's extended comments below.

Tags

Related articles

Free-mium research: ING gets around Mifid II by giving away its analysis
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Dutch bank ING plans to create more trading roles in London
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Bitcoin is not causing a "mass exodus" from gold, Goldman Sachs says
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff