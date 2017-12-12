Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he has the depth of talent at his disposal to cope with the blow of losing Toby Alderweireld after the influential centre-half suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Alderweireld, who incurred the injury during the first half of Tottenham’s Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the start of November, was initially expected to return to fitness in early January.

The 28-year-old is now a doubt for a key run of fixtures for Tottenham which sees them play Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Juventus, in their Champions League last-16 first leg, between 31 January and 13 February.

“Always you are going to miss the players that are not fit but that is normal,” said Pochettino, whose side host Brighton on Wednesday. “But for me football is about the team, it is not about individual players.

“Of course some players have more influence on the team but I think we have a good enough squad and players that can play, and win or lose it is about the quality of performance if we miss one or another player.”

Tottenham have kept two clean sheets in eight matches during Alderweireld’s absence, against Crystal Palace, who have not scored an away Premier League goal this season, and European minnows Apoel Nicosia.