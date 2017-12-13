Today's City Moves cover equities, business technology and investments. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt, the independent corporate broking, advisory and trading house focused on UK mid- and small-caps, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Nicholas to the role of associate director in its corporate real estate team, effective immediately. Harry joins from Jefferies Hoare Govett, where he worked as senior vice president in the UK investment banking team across a range of FTSE100, FTSE250 and small-cap clients. He will be responsible for transaction execution and client relationship building to further grow Peel Hunt’s leading real estate franchise in the UK equity market

Artemis

Artemis Investment Management is delighted to announce that, to work alongside Adrian Frost and Nick Shenton, Andy Marsh will be joining the Artemis Income team in February 2018. Having trained with Ernst & Young, Andy qualified as an accountant in 1997 before working as an analyst for ING Charterhouse and then for Merrill Lynch. In 2005 he moved to Investec Investment Bank as head of equity sales. For the last 11 years, Andy has managed money at Polar Capital, where he was a partner.

GFT

GFT, the leading provider of business, design and technology consulting to the financial services community, has appointed Craig Parfitt as head of strategy – engineering across the GFT Atlantic Region. Craig will work closely with GFT’s current clients (investment banks, retail banks, and insurers) plus new organisations to identify areas where the application of artificial intelligence can bring efficiencies and cost savings. Craig has held a number of executive engineering and advanced analytics roles, including at Cap Gemini Ernst & Young. More recently, he served as the head of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and IoT at Accenture, and head of product, partner services and data platforms at Expedia.

Fidante Partners

Fidante Partners, the international investment management business, announces the appointment of Joachim Klement as head of investment research in its London office. Joachim has 14 years of industry experience and is currently chairman of the board of trustees for the CFA Institute Research Foundation. Most recently he served as head of thematic research at Credit Suisse (UK). Prior to this, Joachim was chief investment officer and partner at Wellershoff & Partners, an independent investment and economic consulting firm based in Zurich. Joachim also spent five years at UBS, latterly as head of strategic research and equity strategy for the firm’s wealth management arm.

