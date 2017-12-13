MPs urge government to keep close relationship with Euratom post-Brexit

Courtney Goldsmith

The government should “as a matter of urgency” seek to retain as close as possible an association with Euratom following Brexit, a committee of MPs will today urge.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee will today warn the government not put the benefits of the Euratom regime at risk by sticking to a strict red line on European Court of Justice (ECJ) jurisdiction.

Without Euratom, a decades-old treaty within the EU enabling the transport and trade of nuclear materials, the UK would not be able to access materials vital to running the country's nuclear power stations, which currently provide 21 per cent of the UK's power.

The government published plans to safeguard the industry through the transition in October through the Nuclear Safeguards Bill, but the committee said it was "highly doubtful" that the UK could deliver safeguards to Euratom standards by the time Brexit is complete.

The committee called for an extended transitional period for civil nuclear, or the continuation of Euratom support, to ensure standards are maintained and the risks to trade and transport of materials are reduced.

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Beis committee, said the UK currently faces the prospect spending millions building up its own nuclear safeguarding regime, “with very real doubts that it will actually be ready in time”.

“The government should, as a matter of urgency, be seeking to retain as close as possible an association with Euratom and secure its ongoing delivery of existing safeguards requirements in the UK. Any delay will increase investment in contingency arrangements which may ultimately not be required," Reeves said.

Reeves added that the industry needed more clarity about future safeguards and what regulatory equivalence will actually mean in practice.

She said: "There are no great economic or competitive advantages to be won in seeking to diverge from international standards.

"We believe the government must pursue as close as possible a relationship with Euratom, to retain our influence, serve our national interests, and ensure the valuable role which civil nuclear plays in our research base, in our economy and in our energy security, is not undermined”.

