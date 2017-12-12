Lynsey Barber

Facebook has said it will no longer route its tax payments through Ireland in a major shake up to its global tax structure.

All revenue will be recorded locally, not via its international headquarters based in Dublin as it has been it announced today, meaning it will pay tax in that country too and not Ireland.

"We believe that moving to a local selling structure will provide more transparency to governments and policy makers around the world who have called for greater visibility over the revenue associated with locally supported sales in their countries," said finance chief Dave Wehner in a blog post.

It comes amid mounting pressure on corporations over their tax affairs and follows the EU's successful bid to get Apple to pay back taxes to the Irish government after it ruled that an agreement between the two was found to amount to state aid.

Facebook had already said that it would book ad revenue in the UK if it came from UK business, under pressure from the UK government and a public backlash.

The social network, along with Apple and Google, took advantage of a loophole known as the Double-Irish where revenue from other countries could be reported in Ireland where it could reduce its liabilities for corporate tax. The Irish government announced in 2014 that it planned to close the loophole by 2020.

Wehner admitted it was a "large undertaking" and would require "significant" resources, taking time to roll out.

"We plan to implement this change throughout 2018, with the goal of completing all offices by the first half of 2019," he said.