A transport watchdog has called for more clarity from rail operators after it warned passengers are being sold tickets for trains that may not run over the Christmas period.

An investigation by Transport Focus found some operators are selling tickets for trains which will either be disrupted by engineering works, or may not run at all.

The organisation called on operators to release their timetables 12 weeks ahead of travel so passengers know which trains will run.

“Failure to release timetables 12 weeks ahead of travel can mean passengers buy tickets for trains that will not run. That can’t be right," said chief executive Anthony Smith.

“Train operators’ advice is to book early at Christmas to get the best deal, but if the timetable has not been finalised only more expensive ‘on the day’ tickets can be bought.

“Being forced to change plans because the railway hasn’t got this right will only result in more frustration from passengers. The rail industry must act urgently to make sure the timetable is accurate 12 weeks ahead if passengers are to trust they are on their side.”

Transport Focus also called on rail operators to notify passengers who have already sold tickets about changes to the timetable, and to ensure timetable on the internet is which is known to be wrong is changed.

Christmas chaos

The warnings came as rail passengers prepared for a Christmas of heavy travel disruption, with engineering works expected to close London Paddington completely between 24 and 29 December, while bus replacements and diversions will be in place for services between Liverpool Street and East Anglia between 24 December and 2 January.