Glencore says it is "best placed" for the electric vehicle revolution

Mining and trading giant Glencore has argued it is the best large resources firm to tackle the coming rise in demand for electric vehicles.

In an investor update today, the company said it was the "best placed large cap resources company for the electric vehicle revolution" due to its "compelling" commodity mix of copper, cobalt and nickel, all of which have been touted as vital to electric car production.

The FTSE 100 firm also said its marketing division's full-year earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) would be at the top end of previous guidance at $2.8bn (£2.1bn).

Glencore had raised guidance for the division to between $2.6bn and $2.8bn in October to reflect higher raw materials prices. It was originally expected to be between $2.1bn and $2.4bn for the year.

The company said its 2018 dividend policy would include a fixed dividend of $1bn.

"Glencore provides diversified exposure to the most attractive commodities, produced by our long-life/low cost assets," said chief executive Ivan Glasenberg.

"We will continue to focus on creating value through capital efficient growth within a conservative balance sheet structure. Partnerships to grow the business will remain a key element of our approach. We look to the future, confident in our ability to continue to create superior returns for our shareholders."

Glencore said it was "able and willing" to grow its business, which it defined as growth in cash flows, through reactivating idled capacity "when appropriate" and bolt-on acquisitions focused on existing commodities and geographies.

Shares in Glencore dipped 1.01 per cent to 347.75p in morning trading.

